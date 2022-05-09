Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 385,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $997.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $4,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 554,267 shares of company stock worth $11,441,366. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 81,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,504,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

