Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Position Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Arlo Technologies worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,773,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLO opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

