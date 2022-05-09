ASM Pacific Technology Limited (ASMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.95 on June 15th

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.9495 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ASMVY stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

About ASM Pacific Technology (Get Rating)

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.