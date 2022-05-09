Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.81

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 39802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

ASTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $726.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,061,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

