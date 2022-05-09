Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.12

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 26645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

The company has a market cap of $534.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 113.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

