ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.42

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.42 and last traded at C$46.29, with a volume of 66378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.39.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

