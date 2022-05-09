Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.47

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.47 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 5896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -676.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 79.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

