Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises 3.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $51,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $513,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3,346.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

