Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares to Split on Friday, May 13th

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on Friday, May 13th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $41.93 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $71.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 489 to SEK 466 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.20.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.