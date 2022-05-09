Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.93

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 82564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Atotech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.