Autonio Price Hits $0.0096 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $905,481.25 and $132,183.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00598274 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00132836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,626.97 or 1.96503598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

