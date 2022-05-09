AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,073.00.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,000.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,027.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,967.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

