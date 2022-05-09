Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $22.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms recently commented on AVYA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 204,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

