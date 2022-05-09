AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $7.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,201. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

