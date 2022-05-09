Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $91.61

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.61 and last traded at $92.10, with a volume of 1311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average is $144.66.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

