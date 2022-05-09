B. Riley Trims Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Target Price to $58.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $802.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

