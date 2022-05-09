B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 485 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,228,000 after purchasing an additional 267,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $182.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.15. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.