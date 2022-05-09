B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,622 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.90. 7,689,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,238,670. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.23. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

