B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 98,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,739. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

