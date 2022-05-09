B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,190 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,929,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,333,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

