B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $2.86 on Monday, hitting $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.54%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

