B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $147.01. 7,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.30. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

