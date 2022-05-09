B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,355 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after buying an additional 943,334 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,239,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 391,812 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,406,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after buying an additional 210,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 605,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.