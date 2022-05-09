B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,505,078. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average is $163.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

