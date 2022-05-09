B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.27.

NYSE TWLO traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 69,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,485. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

