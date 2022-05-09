B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,032 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,943,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average is $272.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $551.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

