B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,585 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 139,498 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 368,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 524,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

