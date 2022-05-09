B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,647 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of IWY traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,983. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $135.32 and a one year high of $176.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

