B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 26,185 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,788,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.39. 12,227,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,154,892. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

