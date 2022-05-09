B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,662 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,834,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

