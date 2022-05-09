B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 383,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,617. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

