BabySwap Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BabySwap has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. BabySwap has a total market cap of $37.44 million and $1.23 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 95.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00166598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.63 or 0.00587072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00035869 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.47 or 1.95142821 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BabySwap Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,711,360 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

Buying and Selling BabySwap

