Backblaze, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLZE) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Backblaze’s (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 10th. Backblaze had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLZE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

BLZE opened at 7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.45. Backblaze has a 1-year low of 7.70 and a 1-year high of 36.50.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 18.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,339,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

