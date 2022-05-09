Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.56

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 10375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Banner alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.