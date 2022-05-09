Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.72) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,780 ($47.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,783.89 ($47.27).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,300 ($41.22) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($43.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,226.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,993.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.15), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($347,999.48). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14 shares of company stock worth $46,081.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

