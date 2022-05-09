Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 541 ($6.76) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

BEZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 670 ($8.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.62) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.50) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 504.60 ($6.30).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 432.20 ($5.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 413.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 433.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.64) and a one year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.45).

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.17), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($25,036.53). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.07), for a total transaction of £16,592.04 ($20,727.10). In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

