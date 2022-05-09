Barings LLC Acquires New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $139.00 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.