Barings LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

