Barings LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $133.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.65. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

