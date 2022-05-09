Barings LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 626.0% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $447.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

