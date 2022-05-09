Barings LLC Purchases Shares of 4,728 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,360,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 121,944 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,137,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter.

KSA opened at $50.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

