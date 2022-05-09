Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,990,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,718 shares of company stock worth $2,938,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

