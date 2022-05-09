Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 862 to GBX 834. The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 41526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTDPY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.01) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($9.86) to GBX 780 ($9.62) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2569 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

