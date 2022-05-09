Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($129.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.67 ($109.12).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €79.06 ($83.22) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($105.71). The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.52.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

