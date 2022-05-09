Beefy.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

