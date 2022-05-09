BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $147.29, but opened at $139.02. BeiGene shares last traded at $143.31, with a volume of 239 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average is $248.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

