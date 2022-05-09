Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

