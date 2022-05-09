Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 660 ($8.24) price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AG. Barclays raised their target price on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 517 ($6.46) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.43) price target on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.35).
AG.L Company Profile
