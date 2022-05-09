Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 660 ($8.24) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AG. Barclays raised their target price on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 517 ($6.46) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.43) price target on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.35).

Get AG.L alerts:

AG.L Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.