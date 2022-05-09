Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $347.67

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $347.67 and last traded at $347.67, with a volume of 21476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.29.

The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.80.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

