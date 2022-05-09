Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $426.30 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $426.30 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.34 or 0.00073911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00318898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00092829 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006123 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.